Alderman calls for closure of River North nightclub after mass shooting outside

Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly is urging city officials to shut down the Blüm restaurant and nightclub in River North, citing a mass shooting outside the business that occurred early Sunday morning and "chronic neighborhood complaints."

Eight people were shot during a fight at approximately 2:38 a.m. outside in the 300 block of West Erie, according to Chicago police. In an email, Reilly, who represents the city's 42nd Ward, wrote that he and residents have been sounding the alarm about the establishment for years - yet the city hasn't taken action to discipline the club.

"Inexplicably, the city has allowed this nightclub to continue to operate, despite my prediction that it was just a matter of time before another shooting incident would occur," he stated.

Reilly explained his office has been working to facilitate the sale of the building and to have Blüm shut down and evicted before the building is sold next month. According to the alderman, the Chicago Police Department was expected to issue a summary closure order on Sunday, as he requested. However, it remains unclear if the order had been issued as of the late evening.

"These late hour nightclubs are a blight on River North, with many catering to gangbangers, drug dealers and gun-toting patrons," the aldermen stated. "Many of the gun crimes being committed downtown overnight are related to fights originating at these late hour clubs, yet these operators are allowed to remain open."

Reilly blasted the head of Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, saying the commissioner "and his bureaucrats need to do their jobs, stop catering to these bad actors and start revoking liquor licenses."

"It should not require a mass shooting to result in the closure of a problem nightclub," he stated.

NBC Chicago has reached out to Chicago police and the Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, but had yet to receive a response as of late Sunday night.

