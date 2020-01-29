Chicago Police Officer Shot on West Side

A Chicago police officer was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in West Garfield Park, authorities said Wednesday.

The officer was shot near the intersection of Madison and Karlov, and was taken to Stroger Hospital. The shooting was originally reported near 79th Street and Lafayette in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

A short time later, a Chicago police spokesman said the officer was shot in the hand after an armed encounter with a suspect near Madison and Karlov:

UPDATE - Shooting took place at Madison and Karlov after officers observe an in progress shooting. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 29, 2020

Keep this page open for the latest breaking details.