Chicago Police Officer, Suspect Shot in Englewood Sunday Afternoon

A Chicago police officer and a suspect were both shot during an exchange of gunfire in the city's Englewood neighborhood, officials said Sunday afternoon.

According to a CPD spokesman, the officer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot Sunday near the intersection of 69th Street and Wood Street.

Police Supt. David Brown says three officers were in an unmarked squad car in the 6900 block of Sangamon at approximately 2 p.m. when they attempted to stop another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle pulled into a dead end street, then exited the vehicle and began firing shots at police, according to Brown.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the officers was struck twice by gunfire, and was taken to the hospital by their partners in serious, but stable, condition.

Officers returned fire toward the assailant, striking them once. Police say that suspect has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The shooting took place just over a mile from where another Chicago police officer was shot in West Englewood on Wednesday. That officer was hit in the shoulder and struck by bullet fragments in her head, and was hospitalized in serious condition.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.