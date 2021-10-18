Chicago Police Officer Shot in Goose Island Monday

Chicago police are investigating after an officer was shot Monday afternoon in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the officer was shot near the intersection of West North Avenue and North Sheffield Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The officer’s condition is unknown at this time, according to a CPD spokesman. The officer was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

According to a spokesperson, a suspect is in custody, and a gun has been recovered at the scene.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, delivering an update on the city’s COVID vaccination mandate, announced that Supt. David Brown had left the presser to go to the scene of the shooting.

According to Total Traffic, North Avenue was briefly closed between Sheffield Avenue and Kingsbury Street, but has since reopened.