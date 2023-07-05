Chicago police investigating shooting in west Englewood; at least 4 injured

An active investigation is underway after at least four people were injured during a shooting in Chicago's west Englewood neighborhood, officials said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, officials were called around 5 a.m. to the area of 56th and Ada on the city's southwest side. Four people were hurt and transported to nearby hospitals, officials said.

At least three of those victims had been stuck by gunfire, authorities said.

Photos and video from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area, with more than a dozen squad cars in the area, with debris strewn across the street and and yellow police tape blocking off the intersection.

Some CTA buses were detoured due to the investigation.

No further details were provided.

The shooting follows violent holiday weekend in Chicago that saw at least 33 injured and 5 dead from gunfire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.