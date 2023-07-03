5 dead, at least 33 wounded in Fourth of July weekend shootings

Five people are dead and at least 33 others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago during the Fourth of July weekend, police say.

According to Chicago police data, collected between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. on the holiday, a total of 68 people were shot, eight fatally, over the same weekend last year.

The first homicide of the weekend was reported on Friday evening when a 43-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing on a street in the 5600 block of South Wolcott, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday, a group of men were standing on a sidewalk in the 6300 block of South Artesian when a person in a black Dodge Charger opened fire.

Police say a 24-year-old was shot in the buttocks, and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Three other victims, a 25-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 58-year-old man, were all transported to area hospitals in good condition.

Saturday at approximately 7:49 p.m., three people were shot in the 5300 block of South Kostner, police said.

A teen was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead a short time later. Two other victims, a 19-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, were also shot, and were listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody.

At approximately 12:14 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Millard, police responding to a call of shots fired found three people who had been shot.

A 48-year-old woman was shot multiple times, and a 15-year-old was shot in the face. Both were taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim, an 18-year-old, was shot in the ankle, and was listed in fair condition.

A suspect is in custody, and police believe the shooting was domestic in nature.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Monday –

In the 200 block of South Lavergne at approximately 4:47 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the wrist during a verbal dispute, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 67 th Street, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the thigh during a verbal altercation. She was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Street, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the thigh during a verbal altercation. She was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot in the stomach in the 5400 block of West Kinzie at approximately 3:52 p.m., police said. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Sunday –

At approximately 12:37 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Halsted, two people were in a parking lot when they were shot. A 30-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and a 52-year-old woman was shot in the shin. Both were hospitalized in good condition. The assailant, a 27-year-old man, dropped the weapon, and one of the victims shot him in the glute. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 35-year-old man was struck by a blue sedan in a parking lot in the 3400 block of South Ashland at approximately 12:42 a.m. A suspect then fired shots, striking him in both thighs. He was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

In the 5600 block of South Indiana at approximately 1:10 a.m., a 43-year-old man suffered a graze wound during a verbal altercation. He declined to offer further details, and refused medical attention.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot by a person in a white vehicle in the 4800 block of South Hoyne at approximately 8:38 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10:08 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot in the chest in the 4400 block of North Malden, police said. They were taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –

A 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Shore at approximately 12:28 a.m. when he was shot by a person in a white Kia. Police say the man was hit in the chest, leg and back, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 12:28 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Drexel, a 33-year-old woman was driving when she was shot in the left hand. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 300 block of West Ontario at approximately 1:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was involved in a fight. He was listed in critical condition.

Police say a 16-year-old was walking in the 6100 block of South Honore at approximately 1:29 a.m. when he was shot in the right arm. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Two teens were walking in the 400 block of West 75 th Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. when a person in a gray truck fired shots. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were both injured, and were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. when a person in a gray truck fired shots. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were both injured, and were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. At approximately 4:36 a.m., an 85-year-old man sitting in a vehicle was robbed at gunpoint. One of the assailants then shot him in the leg, and he was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized, police said.

In the 4100 block of West Washington at approximately 12:51 p.m., a 19-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the lower back, police said. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 23-year-old man was in front of a residence in the 300 block of South Hamlin at approximately 1:56 p.m. when he was shot in the back and buttocks. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two people, including a 5-year-old, were shot in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 6:31 p.m. Police say both were taken to hospitals in good condition after the incident.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Walton, an 18-year-old was near a residence when he was shot by a person in a red vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

In the 4800 block of West Adams at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in a verbal altercation when he was shot in the left leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

Friday –