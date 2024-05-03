Some of Chicago's most iconic museums are offering free days to Illinois residents and beyond for the month of May.
Here's a full list:
The DuSable Black History Museum free days
- Free admission for Illinois residents, military and first responders on Wednesdays
- The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays
Chicago History Museum free days
- Illinois residents receive free admission May 1, 27 and 29
- The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
- Guests hoping to secure free admission should register online
Field Museum free days
- Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays throughout 2024
- Open 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily
- To order a free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online ahead of time
Museum of Contemporary Art free days
- Free admission anytime for Illinois elementary and high school teachers with ID, and anyone 18 and younger
- More information can be found here
National Museum of Mexican Art free days
- Free entry each day
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture free days
- Free admission each day
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Swedish American Museum free days
- Free admission to everyone on the second Tuesday of every month
- The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
- Guests interested in obtaining free admission should register online.
Shedd Aquarium free days
- Free admission on Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 7, 14, 21 and 28
- Registering online ahead of time is encouraged.