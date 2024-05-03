museums

Chicago free museum days: Full list of free museum days for May

Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on certain days in May

By Kiersten Riedford

Some of Chicago's most iconic museums are offering free days to Illinois residents and beyond for the month of May.

Here's a full list:

The DuSable Black History Museum free days

  • Free admission for Illinois residents, military and first responders on Wednesdays
  • The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays

Chicago History Museum free days

  • Illinois residents receive free admission May 1, 27 and 29
  • The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
  • Guests hoping to secure free admission should register online

Field Museum free days

  • Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays throughout 2024
  • Open 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily
  • To order a free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online ahead of time

Museum of Contemporary Art free days

  • Free admission anytime for Illinois elementary and high school teachers with ID, and anyone 18 and younger
  • More information can be found here
National Museum of Mexican Art free days

  • Free entry each day
  • The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture free days

  • Free admission each day
  • The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Swedish American Museum free days

  • Free admission to everyone on the second Tuesday of every month
  • The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
  • Guests interested in obtaining free admission should register online.

Shedd Aquarium free days

  • Free admission on Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 7, 14, 21 and 28
  • Registering online ahead of time is encouraged.

