Some of Chicago's most iconic museums are offering free days to Illinois residents and beyond for the month of May.

Here's a full list:

The DuSable Black History Museum free days

Free admission for Illinois residents, military and first responders on Wednesdays

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays

Chicago History Museum free days

Illinois residents receive free admission May 1, 27 and 29

The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Guests hoping to secure free admission should register online

Field Museum free days

Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays throughout 2024

Open 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily

To order a free admission ticket, guests are suggested to register online ahead of time

Museum of Contemporary Art free days

Free admission anytime for Illinois elementary and high school teachers with ID, and anyone 18 and younger

More information can be found here

National Museum of Mexican Art free days

Free entry each day

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture free days

Free admission each day

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Swedish American Museum free days

Free admission to everyone on the second Tuesday of every month

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Guests interested in obtaining free admission should register online.

Shedd Aquarium free days