Chicago police investigate spree of robberies in Brighton Park, Back of the Yards

Chicago police have issued a community alert after more than a dozen robberies were reported on the South and Southwest sides of the city, including nine in a single morning.

According to authorities, at least 15 robberies have been linked to a group of suspects. Nine of those were reported within a three-hour span on Saturday morning, targeting Brighton Park, Pilsen and the Back of the Yards neighborhoods.

In each of the robberies, three-to-four men approach victims, displaying black handguns and demanding property from victims.

The suspects then have fled the scene in several different vehicles, including a red SUV, a gray Kia, and a black Lincoln Navigator.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here is where the robberies have been reported:

Oct. 24 –

1600 block of West 18th Street at 5:25 a.m. (Pilsen)

2300 block of South Halsted at 5:35 a.m. (Pilsen)

4800 block of South Paulina at 6:10 a.m. (Back of the Yards)

4100 block of South Ashland at 6:13 a.m. (Back of the Yards)

5100 block of South Paulina at 6:15 a.m. (Back of the Yards)

4700 block of South Paulina at 6:29 a.m. (Back of the Yards)

Oct. 28 –

4300 block of South Archer at 5:50 a.m. (Brighton Park)

4300 block of South Francisco at 6 a.m. (Brighton Park)

4400 block of South Rockwell at 6:05 a.m. (Brighton Park)

1800 block of West 21st Street at 6:30 a.m. (Pilsen)

1800 block of South Marshfield Avenue at 6:30 a.m. (Pilsen)

3500 block of South Mozart at 6:45 a.m. (Brighton Park)

2700 block of West 36th Place at 6:45 a.m. (Brighton Park)

1400 block of West 54th Street at 7:17 a.m. (Back of the Yards)

4700 block of South Marshfield at 7:26 a.m. (Back of the Yards)

The suspects in the case have worn black clothing and black ski masks, displaying handguns with laser sights, according to police.

Residents are asked to be aware of surroundings, and to report suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, or Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.