Museum of Science and Industry to celebrate new name with free admission day

The iconic Museum of Science and Industry will soon be known as the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, and officials are ushering in the change with free museum admission Sunday.

"Proudly unveiling the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry!", a tweet from the museum read earlier this week. "Celebrate with FREE admission on May 19, Griffin MSI's launch day."

🎉Proudly unveiling the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry! Thanks to Kenneth C. Griffin's $125M gift, we're propelling into a new era of science discovery & education.



🗓️Celebrate with FREE admission on May 19, Griffin MSI's launch day!



Learn more: https://t.co/cYRmEULsuT pic.twitter.com/HQJjS9XRVb — Griffin Museum of Science and Industry (@msichicago) May 14, 2024

Museum officials encouraged visitors to secure tickets ahead of time.

Why the Museum of Science and Industry is changing its name

The name change was first announced in 2019 after a record $125 million donation from Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin.

The museum, famously located within the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition's former Palace of Fine Arts building, said the move aimed to recognize "the largest single gift in the museum’s history."

But they were "building towards a time when the outside of our Museum reflects the progress we've made on the inside" before officially changing their name.

"Today, we're excited to reveal the next step in our evolution as the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry," the museum's website reads.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Griffin, founder and chief executive officer of Citadel, described the museum as "one of the most important institutions of science in the world."

"I am honored to support MSI’s mission to inspire the next generation of scientific exploration and innovation," Griffin said in a statement.

Officials said a majority of the money will be used for "securing the museum’s long-term future" and support plans "to create the Pixel Studio, a state-of-the-art digital gallery and performance space that will be the only experience of its kind in North America."

As part of their new identity, the museum also revealed a new logo and experiences. Among them, is a new Griffin Studio, "a one-of-a-kind immersive digital gallery" with a premier exhibit dubbed Notes to Neurons, "an exploration of the bond between music and emotions."

The new logo "features a modern twist on the iconic cube—now with softer edges, symbolizing our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all."

"As we re-emerge as the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, we're moving forward with great purpose and respect for our history—challenging ourselves to progress, to modernize, to innovate, and to place our visitors and community at the center of all that we do," the museum wrote on its website.