Chicago police investigate series of smash-and-grab truck thefts on South Side

Chicago police are investigating a series of thefts from parked trucks on the city’s South Side in recent weeks.

According to authorities, the thefts have occurred in three different Chicago neighborhoods over the last six weeks, including three within the last 12 days.

Most of the thefts have occurred in Brighton Park, while several were reported in Bridgeport and Back of the Yards, according to police.

In each of the thefts, police say that a suspect has approached parked trucks and smashed through their windows, stealing contents from within.

The thefts have occurred:

4900 block of South Western Avenue on Dec. 10, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Brighton Park

3500 block of South Kedzie on Dec. 23 at 3:54 a.m. Brighton Park

3100 block of West 37th Street at some point on Dec. 22 or 23. Brighton Park

900 block of West Pershing Road between Dec. 22 and 25. Bridgeport

1900 block of West 43rd Street on Jan. 15 at 3:43 a.m. Back of the Yards

1700 block of West 43rd Street on Jan. 19 at 5:12 a.m. Back of the Yards

2700 block of West 35th Street between Jan. 24 and 25. Brighton Park

The only information on a suspect is that they have used a dark-colored vehicle in each of the thefts. Police are encouraging residents to park their vehicles in well-lit areas and to invest in anti-theft systems.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.