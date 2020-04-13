Chicago Police Coronavirus Cases Now at 200

Chicago police Monday announced 30 more confirmed case of the coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in the department to 200.

Of the cases, 193 are officers and seven are civilian employees, Chicago police said.

A total of 296 employees have reported positive test results, but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm 96 of those cases, police said.

Last week, the department said a second officer had died of the virus.

Illinois health officials Monday announced 1,173 new confirmed cases, bringing the total of cases in the state to 22,025. So far, 794 people have died from the virus in the state.