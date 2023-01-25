Chicago Pizza Spots Barely Make Top 50 of Yelp's Top 100 Pizza Places in US

When people think of Chicago, a few words may come to mind. The word "pizza" is probably one of them.

However, Chicago's pizza dough doesn't quite rise to the occasion when it comes to a new list from Yelp that ranks the top 100 pizza spots across the U.S. and Canada.

The new, "all-time list of the Top Pizza Spots" is made up of "the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese," Yelp says. The list was compiled, the review site says, by identifying "businesses in the pizza category," and then raking those "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

While dozens of Chicago pizza spots are often ranked high on food lists far and wide, no spot in the city cracked Yelp's top 10. In fact, Chicago barely squeaked into the top 50. The city appears on the list only three times, and many fan favorite pizza spots like Pequod's and Lou Malnati's are nowhere to be found.

The first list appearance a pizza from Illinois makes isn't until No. 40, where a shop called baked, out of Galesburg -- nearly 200 miles outside of Chicago -- is ranked.

Coming in at No. 43 is Milly's Pizza in the Pan in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, where one Yelp reviewer calls it "the best pizza in Chicago," claiming while so many places in the city bombard their pizzas with cheese, Milly's "strikes the perfect balance."

The next Chicago pizza spot -- Bob's Pizza, on the Lower West Side -- comes in at No. 61, behind Pomodoro E Mozzarella in St. Charles.

The final Chicago pizza parlor to make an appearance is Zazas Pizzeria, in Lakeview.

Here's which pizzerias round out Yelp's top 10:

Sapori Di 786 Degrees -- Pasadena, CA Ciao! Pizza & Pasta -- Chelsea, MA Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana -- New Haven, CT Smiling With Hope Pizza -- Reno, NV Dixie Pizza Wagon -- Hurricane, UT Saverio's Authentic Pizza Napoletana -- Massapequa, NY Acqua e Farina by Ciro Esposito -- Miami, FL B+C Pizza -- Laguna Niguel, CA Toni's Detroit Style Pizza -- Mount Pleasant, SC Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria -- Miami, FL

You can view the full list of 100 here.