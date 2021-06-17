Chicago Pizza Ranked Among Best in the U.S.

A pizza place in Chicago was ranked among the best nationwide, according to a new report, with others in the Midwest earning spots in the top 10.

Pequod's Pizza, located at 2207 N Clybourn Ave., was placed No. 5 in the best pizzas in the U.S. in 2021 in a new report from Big 7 Travel.

"Two words: caramelised crust," Big 7 Travel wrote. "Yes, it’s just as mouthwatering and delicious as it sounds. And, you can chow down on plenty of it when visiting Pequod’s Pizza."

Pequod's serves Chicago's iconic deep dish pizza, as well as soups, salads, pastas, wings and desserts, among other Italian dishes. The Near North Side spot also has a location in Morton Grove, located at 8520 Fernald Ave.

Buddy's Pizza in Detroit, Michigan ranked close behind at No. 7 and Diavola in Indianapolis, Indiana earned a No. 8 spot on the top list.

Big 7 Travel ranks pizza places based on the following criteria, according to their website: editorial opinions and experiences; pervious critic reviews; online customer reviews; location and accessibility; online presence; consistency; atmosphere and service; value for money; presentation.