Portillo's Heart-Shaped Cake Returns For Valentine's Day. Here's How to Get One

Portillo's is bringing back a sweet deal with the return of their popular heart-shaped cake.

The single layer chocolate cake, which costs $17.99, will make its return just in time for Valentine's Day treats.

The famous chocolate dessert is now available for pre-order, with pick-up at any location from Feb. 8-17. Delivery is also offered from Feb. 10-14.

For every heart-shaped chocolate cake sold between Jan. 14 and Feb. 17, Portillo’s will donate 100% of the proceeds to the American Red Cross (up to a maximum commitment of $25,000), the company said.

It is important to note that if you are ordering a heart-shaped cake for delivery, you must enter the name of the person the cake is being delivered to in the “Delivery Instructions” field when entering the delivery address. Delivery times are estimates only, as Portillo's expects a large number of orders, the popular chain said. If picking up, a Picture ID and credit card will be required.

To learn more about the heart-shaped cake, head to the Portillo's website.