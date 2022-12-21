This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says

A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."

So, what pizza with local roots rose to join the batch of the world's best? Famed for its caramelized crust, Pequod’s topped the list at No. 36.

According to the travel site, Pequod's pizzas are "legendary."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"These buttery deep-dish pizzas are loaded with the perfect balance of gooey cheese and sweet tomato sauce, topped with spicy salamis and finished with their signature caramelized crust," Big 7 wrote.

From Italian beef to meatballs to giardiniera relish, customers load their pies with an array of toppings. On top of serving Chicago's iconic deep-dish pizza, Pequod's also offers soups, salads, pastas, wings and desserts, among other Italian foods.

Pequod's is perched at 8520 Fernald Ave. in Morton Grove, as well as 2207 N. Clybourn Ave. in Lincoln Park. Both restaurants are self-described as "old-style" settings with exposed brick features and table seating.

The pizza joint previously ranked No. 5 among the best pizzas in the U.S. in a June 2021 report from Big 7 Travel. In April 2022, it also earned the No. 1 spot on a list analyzing the top 10 pizzerias in Chicago from Tasting Table.

The complete 2022 list of "The Best 50 Pizzas in the World" can be found here.