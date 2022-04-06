New Ranking Shows Best Pizza in Chicago, With Lou Malnati's and Giordano's Not Making the Cut

From deep dish to thin crust, Chicagoans have historically debated which spot has the best pizza in the city, and a new ranking has narrowed it down.

In a new list from Tasting Table, Chicago pizza joints were ranked from No. 1 to No. 10, though classic chains like Lou Malnati's and Giordano's did not make the cut.

"While every Chicagoan has their favorite style of pizza from their favorite restaurant — and maybe multiple favorite styles from multiple favorite restaurants — there are still some pizzas that reign supreme in the hearts and minds of Chicago's heartiest eaters," Tasting Table wrote.

Here's the list and corresponding neighborhoods or suburbs:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pequod's: Lincoln Park Spacca Napoli: Ravenswood Vito & Nick's: Ashburn Marcie's Pizza & Liquors: Mayfair Paulie Gee's: Logan Square, Wicker Park Piece Brewery and Pizzeria: Wicker Park Middle Brow Bungalow: Palmer Square Burt's Place: suburban Morton Grove Robert's Pizza & Dough Company: Streeterville Phil's Pizza: Bridgeport

In June 2021, Pequod's Pizza, located at 2207 N Clybourn Ave., was placed No. 5 in the best pizzas in the U.S. in a report from Big 7 Travel.

Pequod's serves Chicago's iconic deep dish pizza, as well as soups, salads, pastas, wings and desserts, among other Italian dishes. The Near North Side spot also has a location in Morton Grove, located at 8520 Fernald Ave.

A listing of the best pizza in Chicago from Daily Mail in 2018, the Chicago Classic at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria made list in the no. 3 slot, up from no. 7 in 2017.

The Chicago Classic was described as “authentic Chicago.”

At the time, others named were the Deep Dish at Pequod’s, which was ranked at No. 24, followed by Rudy’s Special at Pizano’s at No. 50, the Changes Hourly at Bonci at No. 63, the Sausage at Vito & Nick’s at No.70 and the Carbonara at Pizzeria Bebu at No. 87.

In a 2017 ranking from Daily Mail, Pequod's was also named the best pizza joint in Illinois, which looked at restaurants across the country with a menu that is either made entirely of pizza or has a section dedicated it.