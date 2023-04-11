Summer isn't here quite yet, even though it may feel like it this week -- and later this month, it'll feel even more like it when Chicago Park District opens up their 2023 summer camp and programming schedule for online viewing.

According to the Chicago Park District website, the public will be able to view 2023 summer camps and programs online beginning April 24.

However, registration for programs and camps won't take place until next month.

Here's a timeline breakdown:

When You'll Be Able to View Programs Online

April 24

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Camp Online Registration

May 1-2, beginning at 9 a.m.

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Camp In-Person Registration

May 6, for most parks

Chicago Park District 2023 Summer Program Dates

Day Camp: June 26 – Aug. 4

Dates vary for some camps, the Park District says. Other summer programs run June 26 through Aug. 20.

What Else to Know

Registration cost per camps vary.

A Chicago Park District account is required to register for a program, whether registering online or in-person. Accounts can be created online here, or in-person at the parks.

Financial assistance is available for city residents. More information is available here.