Goodbye tornadoes, hail and thunderstorms; hello sunshine, mild winds and warm weather -- at least for now.

The Chicago area this week is in for a warm, dry week ahead, with temperatures some days feeling more like early May -- or even early June -- rather than early April. As the NBC 5 Storm Team puts it, "these are the weeks that we look forward to as we go through Chicago's winter months."

The forecast Monday calls for a partly sunny day with light winds and temperatures warming quickly through the morning hours, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. Although clouds are expected to move in through the afternoon, the day is expected to remain dry, and clouds are expected to decrease before sunset, which is set to take place at 7:26 p.m.

High temperatures Monday are predicted to be in the upper 60s, with a high of 69 degrees predicted this afternoon at O'Hare International Airport. Along Lake Michigan however, temperatures will remain about five to seven degrees cooler, forecast models show.

Tuesday, the weather will continue to feel more like late-May than early April, with more sunshine and temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

By midweek, things will feel even more summer-like, with a high temperatures close to 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday, forecast models show.

The forecast for the upcoming work week looks more like a June forecast than one for the first half of April! A big pattern change is looming next weekend, so if you’re a fan of the summer weather preview, enjoy it now as it’s here for a limited time only! #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/SkCcq6HpiH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 10, 2023

The next chance for rain will come Saturday and Sunday, forecast models show, accompanied by cooler temperatures.