A new ranking of 50 cities by TimeOut magazine placed Chicago among the best cities in the world right now, with the publication taking input from over 18,500 city-dwellers into account.

Chicago was among four American cities to make the list, with the ranking offering details from contributors' input on each city and why the city is particularly good to visit in 2025.

Falling just outside the top 10 at No. 11, Chicago was hailed for its extensive array of activities and restaurants, cultural institutions and transportation network.

TimeOut singled out summers in Chicago as uniquely great, thanks to events such as Lollapalooza, Riot Fest and the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

While much is to be made of a summer in Chicago, activities such as a show at Second City or a visit to the Art Institute of Chicago can make the Windy City just as pleasant to visit in the winter.

For 2025, TimeOut said live music is the biggest reason to come to Chicago, thanks to its large amount of music festivals, including free events like the Chicago Blues Fest and Chicago Jazz Festival.

According to the ranking, locals praised the city's culinary scene, nightlife and beauty, with the city's picturesque skyline and positioning alongside Lake Michigan being a draw for visitors worldwide.

Chicago did place behind two fellow American cities, with TimeOut placing New York City and New Orleans at No. 3 and No. 6, respectively.

The other American city to crack the ranking was Los Angeles, which came in at No. 40.

Topping the list was Cape Town, South Africa, winning glowing reviews for its natural beauty, local wines, history and nightlife. TimeOut specifically recommends a wine safari that's available to those visiting the South African metropolis.

Below is a look at the list's top 10 ranking:

Cape Town, South Africa Bangkok, Thailand New York City, U.S. Melbourne, Australia London, U.K. New Orleans, U.S. Mexico City, Mexico Porto, Portugal Shanghai, China Copenhagen, Denmark

The full list can be found here.