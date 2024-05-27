Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings leave 8 dead, at least 31 wounded

At least eight people have been killed in Chicago shootings since Friday afternoon, with at least 31 injuries reported across the city.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4700 block of North Troy at approximately 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Police say two men were discovered with gunshot wounds in an alley near the location. A 21-year-old man and another man in his 20s were both discovered with gunshot wounds to the head, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a witness spotted a black sedan fleeing the area, but no suspects are in custody.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Harding, a 39-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant, according to police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was later pronounced dead.

At approximately 2:58 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Christiana, individuals were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired. One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the back, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in both legs, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, while an 18-year-old woman was in good condition after being shot in the leg.

Police said a fourth victim, a 25-year-old man, walked into a hospital after being shot in the leg, and was also listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody.

A 5-year-old girl was killed in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue at approximately 3:32 a.m. She was sitting in a car when an individual fired shots at a group of people standing at the location, police said.

The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was shot twice in the left leg, and was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and no further information was immediately available.

A 35-year-old man was killed and two others were injured Sunday night in the first block of East 113th Street. According to police, the individuals were standing on a street at approximately 7:43 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and multiple occupants inside opened fire.

The 35-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 49-year-old man was shot in the elbow and back, and was hospitalized in critical condition, as was a 42-year-old man who was shot in the chest, according to police.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Sacramento, a man was shot multiple times, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details on the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available, and police are continuing to investigate.

By the end of Memorial Day weekend, 12 people were killed and at least 48 were hurt in 2023, the worst year of gun violence for the weekend since 2016.

Monday –

A 43-year-old man was shot in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue at approximately 8:02 a.m. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police were unable to provide any additional details.

A 19-year-old man and 30-year-old man were wounded in a shooting just after 3:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 21st Street. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, with the 19-year-old man listed in good condition and the 30-year-old man listed in critical condition. There is no one in custody.

A man of an unknown age was shot shortly after 3:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue. The man was struck in the hand and taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody.

A 23-year-old man was shot to death at around 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Carmen Avenue. Police said the man was near the street when a gunman inside an approaching vehicle opened fire. The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 46-year-old woman was shot by a known gunman following a verbal altercation just after 6:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Congress Boulevard. The woman was struck in the foot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

Sunday –

A 32-year-old man was found in the 5300 block of South Carpenter at approximately 12:11 a.m. after being shot in both legs. Police said the man was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

In the 6500 block of South Kedzie at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 22-year-old man was sleeping when he was shot in the right leg, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. in the first block of West 43 rd Street, a 26-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the right hand. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. in the first block of West 43rd Street, a 26-year-old man was driving when he was shot in the right hand. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was dropped off at Loretto Hospital after being shot in the back at approximately 3:10 a.m. She was listed in fair condition.

A 25-year-old woman was standing outside in the 800 block of West Division at approximately 2:57 a.m. when she was shot in the head. Police say the woman transported herself to a hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

In the 5100 block of West Division at approximately 10:50 a.m., a 29-year-old man was standing outside when a person approached and fired multiple rounds, striking him several times. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A 40-year-old man was walking in the 4900 block of West North Avenue at approximately 10:59 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Saturday –

A 51-year-old man was exiting a vehicle in the 900 block of West Marquette at approximately 12:18 a.m. when he was shot in the left elbow, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital but declined medical attention.

In the 5800 block of South Prairie at approximately 12:35 a.m., a 17-year-old was walking on a sidewalk when he was shot, suffering a graze wound to his neck. Police said the teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 2:43 a.m. in the 900 block of East 80 th Street, a 32-year-old man was inside a residence when an unknown assailant shot him. Police say the man suffered a graze wound to his buttocks, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 2:43 a.m. in the 900 block of East 80th Street, a 32-year-old man was inside a residence when an unknown assailant shot him. Police say the man suffered a graze wound to his buttocks, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot in the 2800 block of West 63rd Street at approximately 12:05 p.m. He was struck in the neck by gunfire, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

A 25-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 2700 block of West 68th Street at approximately 3:39 p.m. when a man approached him and fired shots, striking him in the groin and left leg according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

In the 200 block of North Sacramento at approximately 9:33 p.m., a 31-year-old man was walking when a person in a Jeep fired shots, striking him multiple times. Police said the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 11:27 p.m. in the 1600 block of South California, a pair of victims were sitting in a car when individuals in a black SUV fired shots. Police say a 62-year-old man was struck in the head, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, while a 43-year-old man was struck in the left shoulder and neck, and was listed in good condition.

