Chicago Man Charged in Wicker Park Mass Shooting

A 35-year-old Chicago man was charged Wednesday in a weekend mass shooting in Wicker Park that left one person dead and four injured.

Teanius Sykes, of the 3300 block of West Monroe, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

Police said Sykes was arrested at 7 p.m. Sunday after being identified as one of the people involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened at about 3:42 a.m. Sunday, police said, in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Police told NBC 5 earlier this week that all surviving victims in the hospital are stable.

Surveillance cameras at nearby businesses captured the shooting that killed a 32-year-old man and injured four other men and women.

One camera captured audio of the shooting, which occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday. Several rounds of rapid gunfire could be heard as crowds of people were seen running down the street and taking cover.

Last month, Wicker Park bargoers ducked for cover after random paintball attacks in the area. Over the last few weeks, residents have been alerted to a series of carjackings.

Kevin O’Donnell, owner of Pint Irish Pub on Milwaukee Avenue, told NBC 5 this week he wants more police patrols in the area.

"It’s normally a great nightlife for everybody but it’s really turned into a mess," said O’Donnell. "There’s kids, there’s families that live right here. It’s horrific."