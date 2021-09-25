Bucktown and Wicker Park Residents Alarmed by Spike in Carjackings

A number of carjackings were reported in Chicago's Bucktown and Wicker Park neighborhoods during a one-week span this month, prompting worries among residents and business leaders alike.

Eight carjackings occurred between Sept. 13 and 20, with four happening between a four-hour span one night, according to a community alert issued by Chicago police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Don Clements, the manager of Club Lucky Italian restaurant in Wicker Park, said he's concerned both for himself and his staff.

"No one wants to have anything bad happen to them, right?" he said.

Phil Higgins, who lives nearby, explained he's fed up with feeling unsafe and the uneasiness.

"If you’re not prepared or mentally there, I mean they are willing to do whatever they have to get a quick buck, a cell phone, a car, whatever," he said.

The Chicago Police Department said its officers are patrolling the area, keeping a close eye on residential streets where people are being targeted.

Authorities said in all eight incidents, the suspects arrived in a vehicle, pointed a handgun at the victim, stole their items and drove away in their vehicles.

In some of the incidents, the offenders asked for PIN numbers to phones and debit cards.

Clements, the manager of Club Lucky, advised people to be aware of their surroundings.

"Keep your head on a swivel," he said. "Have your cell phone out. Try not to go in the dark spots. Try to walk in pairs if you can."

A special meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where local aldermen, Chicago police and others will discuss the recent incidents and provide prevention tips.

The full list of recent carjackings is below: