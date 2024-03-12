Chicago health officials confirm 3 new cases of measles in Pilsen migrant shelter, bringing citywide total to 8

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Chicago health officials confirmed three new cases of measles in the Pilsen migrant shelter on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the city to eight.

Of the eight cases, one was unrelated to new arrivals while the other seven have been detected inside the Pilsen shelter.

The new cases come as a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arrived at the Pilsen shelter on Tuesday in an effort to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Health officials said case investigations for those infected are ongoing to determine if any unvaccinated individuals were in contact with them while they were infectious.

“While we’re seeing new cases every day, this is not like the COVID-19 outbreak. The vast majority of Chicagoans are vaccinated against measles and therefore not at high risk,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo ‘Simbo’ Ige said. “But those who are unvaccinated need to take precautions and if they’re exposed, quarantine immediately and connect with your healthcare provider. Above all else, get vaccinated so you, too, can be protected from this virus.”

Health officials are encouraging all new arrivals and all previously unvaccinated Chicagoans to receive the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Officials said that approximately 900 residents inside the Pilsen shelter have received the vaccine in recent days while confirming immunity for the others, meaning they were either previously vaccinated or infected.

According to Chicago health officials, the U.S. is experiencing a "resurgence" of measles, with cases being confirmed in 17 different states amid the current outbreak.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is assisting Chicago health officials in the response.

“IDPH is working to coordinate state assistance to support our local public health partners as they contend with a measles outbreak that reflects an ongoing national rise in measles this year,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “While the vast majority of Chicago and Cook County residents are vaccinated for measles and not at risk, we strongly support the call from the Chicago Department of Public Health for all unvaccinated residents to get the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine now. Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious complications for those that are non-immunized.”

A first dose of the MMR vaccine is recommended at 12 months of age while a second dose is recommended at 4 to 6 years old.

Adults who aren't sure if they're vaccinated against measles should contact their health care provider. For more information about measles and how you can protect yourself, visit the CDC website.