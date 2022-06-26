Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Dead, at Least 16 Hurt in Shootings This Weekend

At least four people are dead and 16 people have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend, Chicago police say.

Chicago police responded to a fatal shooting in the 7700 block of South South Shore at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say that an infant girl was inside of a vehicle at the location when another vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, striking the baby in the head.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say a second victim, a 41-year-old man, was in another vehicle and was shot near the eye. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

No suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 10700 block of South Champlain, police discovered a 45-year-old man lying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

Just 30 minutes later in the 9600 block of South Princeton, police found a 21-year-old man lying on the sidewalk after he had been shot in the back and left shoulder.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was getting out of a car in the 1300 block of west Roosevelt Road when a person in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him twice in the chest.

Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 8:10 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Princeton, a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck, police say. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was walking in the 300 block of East 59th Street at approximately 8:18 p.m. when he was shot by multiple assailants. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said.

Saturday –

In the 2100 block of West 36 th Street at approximately 12:41 a.m., a 30-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when a gray Jeep pulled up alongside and a person inside fired shots, striking the victim in the chest.

Street at approximately 12:41 a.m., a 30-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when a gray Jeep pulled up alongside and a person inside fired shots, striking the victim in the chest. Police reported that a 37-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the 9100 block of South Langley at approximately 12:43 a.m. when a dark-sedan pulled up and a person fired shots into the vehicle. The victim was hit in the back, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 2:28 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 18 th Street, a 23-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person began firing shots at him. Police say the man was hit multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Street, a 23-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person began firing shots at him. Police say the man was hit multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 41-year-old woman was standing outside in the 10700 block of South Prairie at approximately 5:07 a.m. when a man walked up to her and shot her in the right leg, according to police. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

In the 4200 block of West 5 th Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the right arm. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the right arm. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. Police say that three men were shot in the 6400 block of South King Drive at approximately 3:18 p.m. All three suffered gunshot wounds, but all three were transported to area hospitals in good condition.

At approximately 4:29 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 75 th Street, a 16-year-old girl was approached by a vehicle and a person inside opened fire, striking her in the arm. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Street, a 16-year-old girl was approached by a vehicle and a person inside opened fire, striking her in the arm. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. A 35-year-old man was walking in the 2300 block of North Kenneth on Saturday afternoon when he was struck in the chest by a gunshot. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Sunday –