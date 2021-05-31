Chicago Gun Violence: 2 Dead, 29 Wounded in Memorial Day Weekend Shootings

Two people are dead and at least 29 others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago during the Memorial Day weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported at approximately 2:14 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue.

According to Chicago police, a 26-year-old man was driving eastbound on the roadway when he was shot in the face and chest. The man’s vehicle then struck a light pole at the location.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, another fatal shooting was reported in the 3700 block of West McLean. In that incident, a 29-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a person got out of a vehicle, pulled out a weapon and fired multiple shots.

The man was struck in the leg and armpit area, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, according to police.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The rest of the weekend’s shootings occurred as follows, according to Chicago police. Unless otherwise noted, no one is in custody in connection with the shooting as police continue to investigate.

Friday –

Just before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Wabash, a 42-year-old man was working as a rideshare driver when a man attempted to rob him at gunpoint. Police say the man got into the backseat of the car and pulled out a gun, telling the driver to get out. A struggle ensued, and the weapon ultimately fired, causing a graze wound to the driver. The driver was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and the suspect fled the scene.

Saturday –

In the 3300 block of West 47 th Street at approximately 12:19 a.m., a 40-year-old man was standing outside when a person in a passing pickup truck fired shots at him, striking him twice in the back. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to authorities.

A 12-year-old boy was standing outside of a home in the 7100 block of South Dobson at approximately 1:18 a.m. when a person in a passing Dodge Charger fired shots, causing a graze wound to the boy's leg, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Keeler at approximately 4:30 p.m. when she was shot in the face. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

At approximately 5:29 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Prairie Avenue, a 33-year-old man was standing in a yard when he was shot in the left calf, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital by paramedics, and was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 7100 block of South Francisco at approximately 6:52 p.m. when a person in a black Jeep fired shots, striking her in the knees. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition, according to police.

In the 6700 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man was riding on a dirt bike when he was side-swiped by a Dodge sedan. A man got out of the vehicle and shot the victim in the ankle before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was standing in the 1000 block of West 14 th Street at approximately 9:55 p.m. when he heard shots. The boy was shot in the right side, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, according to authorities.

At approximately 11:13 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Harrison, a 28-year-old man was inside a residence with a small group of people when a man robbed him. Police say the man then shot the victim in the arm and fled the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Sunday –

A 20-year-old man was driving southbound on Lake Shore Drive at approximately 12:14 a.m. when a person in another vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the face. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

In the 2400 block of East 78 th Street at approximately 1:50 a.m., two people were inside an apartment when they were both shot. Police say the individuals, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were both shot in the leg, and were taken to area hospitals in fair condition. No account of what took place during the shooting has been reported to police, and an investigation continues.

At approximately 2:25 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Yates, a 24-year-old man was shot while on the sidewalk, police stated. An unknown offender approached, produced a firearm and fired shots, striking the victim, authorities said. The victim, who was shot in the right leg, was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and said to be in stable condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot while on the sidewalk at approximately 7:18 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers, authorities said. The victim was struck multiple times and transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

In the 7200 block of South Artesian at approximately 7:51 p.m., a 23-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the head after being shot by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police. The victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Authorities said a 21-year-old man was shot at around 7:42 p.m. near the intersection of South Kildare Avenue and West Congress Parkway. Police, who initially reported the address as the 600 block of South Wabash before updating the location of the shooting, said the victim parked his car on the street and walked away. Shortly thereafter, officials said he saw a group of people breaking the windows on his car, at which point someone in the group pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the buttocks before fleeing the scene. The victim attempted to follow the group in his car but eventually drove to the area of Roosevelt Road and State Street, "disregarding officers’ attempts to stop him," according to police, who said he then got out of his car and ran away. He was taken into custody and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. Charges were pending, according to police.

At around 9:01 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes, Chicago police said a 37-year-old man got into a physical altercation with a 30-year-old man while outside when the younger man showed a gun. The two "wrestled over the weapon and it went off, striking the older man in the hand, authorities said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, according to police. The other man was taken into custody at the scene and charges were pending, officials said.

Four teenage boys were shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6700 block of South Stony Island at around 9:43 p.m., according to police. The teens were standing in the parking lot when someone in an unidentified dark sedan opened fire. A 19-year-old man was shot in the foot, while a second 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were both shot multiple times in the legs. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, according to police. A 17-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, authorities said.

Police said that at around 10:45 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Community First Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the right leg. He was not able to give a location or area where the shooting occurred, authorities said, and was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

A 28-year-old man told police that at around 11:30 p.m., he was standing outside in the 2800 block of South Kedvale when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the left forearm and taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Monday –