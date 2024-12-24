Chicago grandmother who lost daughter to gun violence gifted unforgettable Christmas surprise

A Chicago grandmother who lost her daughter to gun violence received an unforgettable surprise for Christmas thanks to fellow community members.

Markita Scott and her grandson, Jacoby, were gifted with a shopping spree and a car, receiving the Christmas gift at a Walmart on Chicago's South Side.

“I’m overwhelmed at the moment,” Scott said. “I wasn’t expecting all of this.”

Community activist Early Walker surprised Jacoby with a $1,200 shopping spree after hearing about his story.

“We’re here with you today to let you know that we’re still thinking about you," Walker said.

Jacoby spent the morning browsing the aisles, picking up some of his favorite toys and electronics, including a new PlayStation 5 and a new drone.

Scott told NBC Chicago she didn’t think Christmas was going to happen for them this year.

“I just moved into my apartment and I’m kind of still struggling” she said. “So I’m just like, wow, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get Jacoby something, so this is a blessing.”

This past year has been difficult for Scott and her family. Scott’s daughter, who is Jacoby’s mother, was killed in a mass shooting on the Fourth of July in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Jacoby, now 7, was wounded in the shooting himself.

“He has his phases where he goes through things, he’s now in therapy, so I’m in therapy too,” she said. “We’re just trying to get through the motions.”



The surprise didn’t end with the shopping spree at Walmart. Walker had something else waiting for Scott and her grandson in front of the store.

“We couldn’t take care of Jacoby without taking care of you, so we at Vehicle Management Solutions decided that you needed a car,” he said.

Scott was left stunned and speechless as her white 2014 Acura MDX pulled into the parking lot. She told NBC Chicago she doesn’t have a car and has been relying on a bus to get to and from work and to take Jacoby to school and therapy.

With her new ride, she’s beyond grateful and feels truly blessed for the support of her community as she continues to raise her grandson on her own.

“This is the Christmas spirit,” she said. “A Christmas to remember.”