Chicago Forecast: Warmer temperatures, partly cloudy skies

After a week that began with dangerously cold temperatures across the Chicago area, residents in the region will finally see temperatures above freezing on a milder Saturday.

Saturday will start out cloudy with temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s in the mid-morning before clouds begin to clear and temperatures rise.

Much of the day will see partly cloudy skies with winds from the west-southwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour, as highs reach the upper 30s by the mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will begin to fall back towards freezing by the early evening, with overnight lows possibly dropping into the upper teens ahead of what is expected to be a chillier Sunday.

While skies are likely to look similar to Saturday on Sunday, temperatures are expected to be a good deal colder, with highs only anticipated to reach the upper 20s tomorrow alongside more partly cloudy skies.

More cloud cover and warmer temperatures are expected to return at the start of the week, with highs hovering around 40 degrees for overcast skies on Monday before skies clear a bit on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to fall back to around freezing by the end of the upcoming week, with chances of snow showers in the forecast for next weekend.