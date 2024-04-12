Chicago forecast: Strong winds ahead of ‘picture perfect' weekend with 80-degree temps

While Friday morning for some started out with clouds and rain, sunnier skies, summer-like warmth and 80-degree temperatures were ahead in Chicago's weekend forecast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, counties to the south including Kankakee and Will Counties in Illinois, and Lake County in Northwest Indiana saw lingering showers Friday morning. Those showers were expected to end by 8 a.m., NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Friday morning also started out breezy, with wind gusts up to 15 miles per hour. Those winds are expected to get even stronger in to the afternoon, Roman said, with winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour or more at times.

"Northwesterly winds will frequently gust up to 40 mph through the mid afternoon, with occasional gusts as high as 45 mph in the late morning and early afternoon," an alert from the National Weather Service said.

The strongest guests were expected between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the NWS said.

It will be a windy day with northwest winds gusting up to 40-45 mph at times today from late morning into the afternoon. The strongest winds are expected between 10 am and 3 pm today. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/7mhWpx2Wi0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 12, 2024

Clouds into the afternoon were expected to clear, Roman said. However, an isolated storm or shower could develop.

"A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon near and east of I90/94 and I-57 in Illinois and into Northwest Indiana, the NWS said, adding that severe weather was not expected.

Temperatures Friday were expected to be seasonal, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

After that, a "picture perfect" weekend was ahead, with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Both days will be sunny, Roman said, with a predicted high temperature Saturday of 69 degrees. Sunday will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees in some parts.

"You don't want to miss this weekend forecast," Roman said, of conditions expected.

While Sunday will be warm, temperatures along the lakefront in the afternoon could drop to the 50s and 60s in a matter or hours due to an "lake enhanced cold front."

The next chance for showers comes Tuesday, Roman said.