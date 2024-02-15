The entire month of February so far, the Chicago area has seen above-average temperatures. But here's hoping you didn't put away those snow boots and winter coats for good: Snow, cold temperatures and wind chill values hovering around zero degrees are all in the forecast for the Chicago area heading into the weekend.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, overnight rain showers moving from west to east will continue to fall in most parts through the Thursday morning commute. Further north, in far northern McHenry and close to the Wisconsin state line, the precipitation is likely more in the form of wet snow, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

By 7 a.m., the rain and wet snow is expected to move out of the area. Around 3 p.m., clouds are expected to break for sunshine, Roman said, making for a dry rest of the day, with a high temperature of 40 degrees hitting around 12 p.m.

From there, things will start to fall.

"It will wrap up as a nice Thursday," Roman said, "However, temps will really fall, and the wind will pick up later this afternoon, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour."

Thursday night, temperatures are expected to drop, Roman said. By 8 p.m., the temperature in the Chicago area will clock in around 33 degrees. Overnight, it will be even colder, with temperatures in the 20s, Roman said.

Overnight Thursday and into late Friday morning, a disturbance could pass through the area Roman said, bringing snow flurries to most parts and the chance for heavier snow in Chicago's far southern counties.

"Maybe an inch or so of snow in the far southern counties, but still keeping that chance for flurries throughout," Roman said.

The National Weather Service added that periods of light snow Friday could result in slick travel for some areas.

"Bands of snow develop early Friday morning into the afternoon, especially south of I-80 where slippery travel for parts of the morning and afternoon commutes are possible," the NWS said in a tweet.

Periods of light snow are expected to develop Friday morning and into the afternoon, particularly for areas south of I-80. While snow rates will be light (less than a quarter inch per hour), cold temperatures may result in areas of slippery travel. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/eZoLYpQRIK — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 15, 2024

While Friday's temperatures are expected to hover in the low 30s, they'll drop overnight and into Saturday.

"Friday night into Saturday morning, we'll take a tumble with our temperatures," Roman said, adding that Saturday morning expects to be frigid, with temperatures in the teens and wind chill values at or close to zero.

The cold snap however will be short lived, as temperatures Sunday will rebound in the 40s, Roman said, with temperature readings in the 50s by next week.