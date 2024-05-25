Chicago Forecast: Pleasant temperatures, sunny skies in store for nicest day of weekend

If your Memorial Day weekend plans involve spending some time outdoors in summer-like temperatures, then Saturday is your day.

After a Friday that saw a wide range of conditions that included severe thunderstorms, a cold front moving out across the region gives the Chicago area a pleasant Saturday ahead.

Temperatures are in the low 60s during the mid-morning hours in the Chicago area, with the mercury expected to rise to the mid 70s, with cooler temperatures anticipated near Lake Michigan.

In addition to the sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, those outdoors will also feel shifting north-northwest winds at around 10-15 miles per hour, which will produce a noticeable breeze.

The picture-perfect weather is only here for a day, however, with the potential for severe storms right back in the forecast for Sunday.

After some morning showers, storms are expected to develop into the afternoon, with southeast winds at up to 20 miles per hour with the possibility for strong storms.

High temperatures will peak in the low-to-mid 70s Sunday before a bit of a reprieve to finish the holiday weekend on Monday.

On Memorial Day itself, high temperatures in the low 70s are forecasted alongside a slight chance of a rain shower, with morning cloud cover expected to gradually clear throughout the day.

From there, another cloudy day is in store to start the work week on Tuesday, with the potential for PM thunderstorms before a seasonal finish to the week, with sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 70s.