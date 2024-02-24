Chicago Forecast: Partly cloudy skies alongside cold temperatures and moderate winds

It's been a roller coaster of a week for weather in the Chicago area, and the whiplash will continue this weekend heading into next week.

In a week that featured the year's first 60-degree day towards the beginning while ending with snow accumulation for much of the Chicago area, residents will start their weekend with a continued taste of winter.

Though the snow has moved out of the area, those in the Chicago area are waking up to temperatures in the mid-20s, with the mercury only expected to rise to the low 30s on Saturday as temperatures will likely hover around freezing for much of the day.

Shifting westerly winds are likely to make the day feel a bit chillier, with 10 to 15 mile per hour wind speeds anticipated for much of Saturday.

The low temperatures are aided by some snowfall on the ground, marking the first measurable snowfall in Chicago or Rockford in over a month.

Here are snowfall totals from Friday evening:

Chicago O'hare: 1.2"

Rockford Airport: 1.0"

Romeoville NWS Office: 0.7"

3 SW Chicago Midway Airport: 2.2"

This is the first official measurable snowfall in Chicago and Rockford in over a month, last sticking snowfall was on Jan 19th! — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 24, 2024

Some of the morning cloud cover will clear by the afternoon, creating some sunshine that seemed to abruptly leave the area early Friday afternoon.

Though some clouds are expected to return in the evening, the skies should be clear enough to get a view of the "Snow Moon," February's Full Moon.

As for the temperatures, this blast of winter to start the weekend will soon be a distant memory, with high temperatures expected to reach the mid 50s on Sunday.

From there, spring seemingly returns on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s before a system of rain and the possibility of thunderstorms brings highs near 70 degrees on Tuesday.

An abrupt but brief cooldown is expected following the storm, with highs on Wednesday likely not reaching 40 degrees before temperatures warm back into the mid 50s by the end of next week.