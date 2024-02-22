After a week of spring-like temperatures, it's only fitting that snow returns to the Chicago-area forecast during this weekend's Snow Moon.

One of the 12 annual full moons, the Snow Moon is seen each February.

It just so happens, the moon falls on the same day parts of the Chicago area could see snowfall during a roller coaster weather week.

Here's what to know about the Snow Moon and how to see it:

Why is it called the Snow Moon?

February's full moon was called Snow Moon by many Native American cultures due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs during these days.

According to the National Weather Service, February is the United States’ snowiest month.

There have also been other names used for February's full moon such as Hungry Moon, which the Cherokee used to call it, describing the time of food scarcity during the late winter period. It has also been called the Storm Moon, Wolf Moon and Candles Moon, according to NASA.

What is special about this Snow Moon?

This year, the moon will be a "micromoon," meaning that it will be at its farthest point from the Earth. February's full Moon is about 252,225 miles from us, making it look a bit smaller than other full moons.

When can you see the full Snow Moon in 2024?

The moon will begin turning full late at night on Feb. 23 and will officially turn full during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 24, the Adler Planetarium reports. The best time to view it, however, will be at moonrise later on Saturday.

What time will the Snow Moon be visible?

It'll reach its peak illumination during the daytime in North America, so for the best view of this moon, look for it starting just after moonrise on Saturday night.

In Chicago, that will be at 5:51 p.m.

It's expected to drift above the horizon in the east around sunset and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight.

What will the weather be like?

For starters, a system will start pushing toward the Chicago area on Friday, slowly descending to the south and dropping temperatures from the mid-40s down into the 30s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Some precipitation is also expected as part of that system, with snow expected in areas near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line and mixed precipitation and rain expected south of Chicago in the afternoon.

As the day moves along and as temperatures drop, snow could descend further to the south, though there isn’t a strong likelihood of noticeable accumulations at this time.

What remains a bit more uncertain is how much impact a lake-effect band of snow could have on the area. That band is expected to develop on the backside of the front, impacting areas near Lake Michigan’s western shore and then funneling south along the border between Illinois and Indiana.

Regardless of impact, the big story Saturday will be the chillier conditions, with highs expected in the 30s across the area.

Which full moon comes next?

March’s full Worm Moon will appear on the nights of Sunday, March 24, and Monday, March 25.

That will be the first full moon of the spring season.