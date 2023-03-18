Chicago Forecast: Frigid Temperatures, Windy Conditions Alongside Cloudy Skies

A day that would feel much more in place in mid-January is likely to start off this weekend in mid-March for the Chicago area, with temperatures likely failing to climb out of the high 20s with cloudy skies anticipated throughout the day.

The mid-morning hours start out especially cold in Chicago, with temperatures in the low teens and wind chill values below zero.

While the cold temperatures and winds up to 25 miles per hour are perhaps the biggest damper to any outdoor plans on Saturday, scattered snow flurries are also possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures are anticipated to finally shift into the 20s by the late morning hours, though it likely won't feel much warmer from that point on.

Winds from the west and northwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour are expected to be at their most prevalent in the mid-afternoon hours, while temperatures are likely to hit their daily highs in the mid 20s.

Conditions are expected to be more pleasant on Sunday, with temperatures likely to climb into the low 40s with plenty of sunshine.

As spring officially begins on Monday, temperatures are likely to feel a bit more seasonal, with forecasted highs near 50 degrees. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the middle of next week, though rainfall is expected during the latter half of the week.