Chicago Forecast: Breezy conditions and seasonal temperatures with partly cloudy skies

After a soggy finish to the work week that saw steady rainfall throughout the day and evening on Friday, Chicago-area residents are waking up to brighter skies and rather seasonal temperatures.

Mid-morning temperatures are in the high 30s to low 40s around the area, with some of the AM cloud cover expected to gradually clear over the next few hours, leading to some time of more noticeable sunshine in the late morning and early afternoon.

In that time, the mercury is expected to rise slightly to around the mid 40s for Saturday's high temperature, with northwest winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour hanging around for much of the day, with gusts potentially reaching up to 25 miles per hour.

This can make both Saturday and Sunday's temperatures feel a bit chillier, with wind gusts making it feel more like temperatures are in the 30s.

The rather seasonal temperatures for this time of year will likely continue into Sunday, the first day of daylight saving time as clocks will "spring forward" at 2 a.m. tomorrow.

Chicago-area residents can expect abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s on a similarly breezy Sunday before warm weather makes its way back into the area for the start of next week.

Highs will likely be back in the 60s by Monday, with pleasant, spring-like temperatures ahead as next week gets underway.

Tuesday and Wednesday both bring forecasted highs in the mid 60s before a round of possible thunderstorms on Thursday likely ushers in another cooldown.