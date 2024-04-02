Following a day of rain, storms and hail, another active weather pattern with more thunderstorms, high winds and even slushy snow is set to move into the Chicago area Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Tuesday morning for some started out wet, with pockets of drizzle and rain to the west and north. Further south, in downstate Illinois and near St. Louis and central Indiana, severe weather was developing, with tornado warnings and watches.

"That stays away from us right now," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman stressed early Tuesday.

Later Tuesday morning and into early afternoon, periods of rain across Western Illinois was set to move east, Roman said, along with the potential for high winds and some isolated storms. Around 5 p.m., those showers could quickly transition into or mix with light snow.

"Maybe some minor slushy accumulations across our far northern counties," Roman said.

Storm, snow timing

According to the National Weather Service, strong winds between 45 and 55 mph could be expected beginning around 12 p.m. Tuesday and lasting through the afternoon. Even stronger winds were expected to pick up in the afternoon, Roman said, particularly to the south and in Northwest Indiana, where a wind advisory will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the NWS said in an alert. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

In those same parts, some isolated afternoon thunderstorms with frequent lightning and winds up to 60 miles per hour could occur.

A strong storm system will bring multiple threats to our region today ranging from strong thunderstorms, strong non-thunderstorm winds, and slushy snow. Here is a breakdown of the threat areas and time windows. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/JnrLLvKaZs — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 2, 2024

Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., counties to the north and west can expect to see rain mixing with slushy snow, potentially snarling travel for the afternoon commute, Roman said. During the Wednesday morning commute, more snow was expected to fall areawide.

"Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., we could see snow showers as this area of low pressure will continue to rotate this colder air in," Roman said, adding that rain mixed with light snow could last through Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, rain stays in the morning and afternoon forecast, Roman said. Friday however, things are expected to be clear.

"Finally after Thursday, that's what we should start to see a break in this very active weather pattern," Roman said.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to remain in the mid to upper 30s, Roman said, with some areas to the south staying closer to 40.