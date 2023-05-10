Those looking for a tasty Friday afternoon lunch in Chicago will soon have another option.

Beginning May 19, every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., local food trucks will roll onto Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington St. through Oct 6

"The seasonal Chicago Food Truck Fest has become a Friday staple in Chicago’s downtown neighborhood,” said Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Kenneth J. Meyer in a press release. “The purpose of the fest is to support small businesses, our food truck industry, while creating a lively and welcoming event for residents, workers, and visitors in the Loop.”

Chicago Food Truck Festival Dates:

May 19, 26

June, 2, 9, 16 23, 30

July 7, 14, 21, 28

Aug. 4, 11, 18 25

Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Oct. 6

According to a press release, a selection of food trucks will rotate, and line-ups will be announced weekly via will be announced each week on the city's social media pages.