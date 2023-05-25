Welcome to Memorial Day weekend -- also known as the unofficial kick-off to summer. In and around Chicago, Memorial Day weekend is filled with festivals, flea markets, food and more.

Here are nine things to do for Memorial Day weekend in the Chicago area this year.

Chicago Memorial Day Parade & Wreath Laying Ceremony

Chicago's 2023 Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony takes place May 27 at the the Richrad J. Daley Center Plaza. The ceremony begins at 111 a.m., and the parade, which travels on State Street from Lake Street to Van Buren Street, steps off at noon.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"During the Wreath Laying Ceremony and Parade, the City of Chicago honors fallen heroes and Gold Star family members who have lost a loved one in the United States Armed Forces to combat operations or while on active duty." the city says.

Sueños Music Festival

The Latin music festival featuring Fied, Wisin Y Yandal, Grupo Firme and Nicky Jam takes place Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park. The event also features a number afterparties and other events. The full lineup can be found here.

Passes are currently on sale and begin at $199.

Free Millennium Park Summer Workouts Begin

Free, Saturday morning workouts on the Great Lawn in Millennium Park begin Saturday and run though Sept. 2. The events begin at 8 a.m.

Here's the workout schedule

8–8:45 a.m.: Pilates

9–9:45 a.m.: Yoga

10–10:45 a.m.: Cardio Kickboxing

11–11:45 a.m.: Zumba

Randolph Street Market

The fan-favorite Randolph Street Market, a curated, vintage and antique market takes place Saturday and Sunday and includes more than 200 vendors.

Tickets are required and begin at $12. The market takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 1341 W. Randolph St.

Mayfestiversary 2023

Beglye Brewing and Dovetail Brewery in the Ravenswood neighborhood host their annual spring party.

The family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks and more takes place Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

Giant Bounce House in Aurora

An 'Inflatable Festival' of eight bouncy attractions is coming to Aurora for four weekends, beginning Memorial Day weekend.

"Bounce The Mall," located in the parking lot of the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora May 27 through June 18. Advanced tickets are encouraged. General admission begins at $23 for a 90-minute bounce session. More information here.

Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival

The 38th annual street festival in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood at 3200 N. Sheffield features tribute bands, food, shopping and more. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

SummerSalt Market

An open-air market featuring vintage, furniture and vinyl vendors, along with food and drinks. The market takes place Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are not required for entry.

Mole de Mayo

Pilsen's annual Mole de Mayo culinary and cultural festival features mole (of course), music, an open-air market and more and more. The three-day festival takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday on 18th Street between Blue Island and Ashland Avenues.

The festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday, and at noon Saturday and Sunday.

Navy Pier Fireworks

The iconic fireworks displays at Navy Pier will make their thunderous return on Memorial Day weekend, with the biweekly shows set to last throughout the summer.

The fireworks take place at 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.