A massive bounce house is bouncing its way over to Aurora this Memorial Day weekend.

"Bounce the Mall," a giant touring bounce house attraction will set up shop in the parking lot at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora over four weekends, beginning May 27.

The immersive, family-friendly attraction features eight different bounce worlds -- from a customized sports arena, to a silent disco dome -- along with a 600-foot-long obstacle course and a bottomless ball pit.

Tickets begin at $23 for a 90-minute pass, and are expected to sell out quickly, officials said. Advanced purchases are recommended. Chicago Premium Outlets are located at 1650 Premium Outlet Boulevard in Aurora.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

An appearance at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is also slated for this summer, though specific dates are not listed.

Additional information about tickets and event details can be found online.