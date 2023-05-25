Aurora

‘Bounce the Mall,' Giant Bounce House Comes to Aurora Memorial Day Weekend

By NBC Chicago Staff

A massive bounce house is bouncing its way over to Aurora this Memorial Day weekend.

"Bounce the Mall," a giant touring bounce house attraction will set up shop in the parking lot at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora over four weekends, beginning May 27.

The immersive, family-friendly attraction features eight different bounce worlds -- from a customized sports arena, to a silent disco dome -- along with a 600-foot-long obstacle course and a bottomless ball pit.

Tickets begin at $23 for a 90-minute pass, and are expected to sell out quickly, officials said. Advanced purchases are recommended. Chicago Premium Outlets are located at 1650 Premium Outlet Boulevard in Aurora.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

An appearance at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is also slated for this summer, though specific dates are not listed.

Additional information about tickets and event details can be found online.

This article tagged under:

Aurora
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us