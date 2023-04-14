2023 Millennium Park Summer Film Series Lineup, Music Series Lineup Announced

Summer in Chicago is just around the corner -- and with it comes music, movies and more in the city's Millennium Park.

Thursday, the city of Chicago and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced its full lineup of events for the 2023 Millennium Park Summer Season.

“DCASE and our cultural partners have curated a dynamic, and diverse summer of free arts programming in Millennium Park. We look forward to welcoming millions of locals and visitors downtown this summer to experience these remarkable programs,” DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey said in a release.

The 2023 summer season in Millennium Park will feature a film series, a music lineup and a summer workout series, the release says.

Below are the details for each.

Millennium Park Summer Music Series

The music series runs from June 22 to Aug. 21. Performances take place Mondays and Thursdays, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 pm.

June 22: Tribute to Ramsey Lewis: A Gentleman of Jazz, with special surprise guests

June 26: Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, El Laberinto del Coco

July 13: Big Freedia, The Femmergy" feat. Mister Wallace & Friends + VITIGRRL

July 17: Yemi Alade, Son Palenque + DJ's TopDonn & Dee Money

July 20: Stephen Marley, Skanking Lizard & Jump Up Records' 30th anniversary with DJ Chuck Wren

July 24: Kurt Vile and the Violators, Finom

July 31: Shemekia Copeland, Martha Redbone Roots Project

Aug. 10: GRAMMY® Legacies and Looking Ahead - Vieux Farka Touré & Cedric Burnside

Aug. 17: PJ Morton, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Aug. 2: Carla Morrison, Girl Ultra + DJ Roxyo Sounds

Millennium Park Summer Film Series

All films are shown on a 40-foot LED screen from the Pritzker stage. Guests can watch from the seating bowl or on the Great Lawn. Movies begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings.

July 11: Fast Five

July 18: Turning Red

July 25: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Aug. 1: Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Aug. 8: Clueless

Aug. 15: Top Gun: Maverick

Aug. 22: Barbershop

Aug. 29: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Millennium Park Summer Workouts

Summer workouts take place May 27 through Sept. 2 on most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

8–8:45 a.m.: Pilates (no classes 7/1)

9–9:45 a.m.: Yoga (no classes 7/1)

10–10:45 a.m.: Cardio Kickboxing (no classes on 6/10, 7/1, 9/2)

11–11:45 a.m.: Zumba® (no classes on 6/10, 7/1, 9/2)

Other events at Millennium Park for the 2023 summer season include the Chicago Gospel Music Festival June 3, the Chicago Blues Festival June 8-11, Grant Park Music Festival June 14 - Aug. 19, the Chicago Jazz Festival Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 and more.