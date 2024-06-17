One Dollar General store in Chicago that recently underwent a remodel will will now carry fresh produce, according to a press release.

The recently remodeled store, is located at 5434 W. North Ave. in North Austin, the release said.

“Although we are not a grocery store, we believe the addition of produce in our Chicago store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes affordable prices on quality products in a convenient location," Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General senior vice president of real estate and store development said in the release.

According to the release, the produce set offered at the store are the "top 20 items typically sold in grocery stores," including tomatoes, onion, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes and salad mixes.

The store already carries a number of frozen and refrigerated food offerings, the release added.

Dollar General offers fresh fruits and vegetables in more than 5,400 stores across the country, the release said.