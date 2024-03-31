Family Dollar to close locations across Illinois as approximately 1,000 stores expected to shutter in coming years

Dollar Tree, the parent company of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree-branded stores, announced it will close approximately 1,000 stores across the U.S.

The announcement stated 600 Family Dollar stores will close in the first half of 2024, with another 370 stores closing over the coming years.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In addition to the Family Dollar stores, 30 Dollar Tree stores, including locations in Illinois, will close during the first stage of closings and over the next few years.

The stores are closing as a result of inconsistencies in revenue due to inflation, according to the announcement.

Though Family Dollar intends to close the set number of locations, there is not a released comprehensive list of closing store locations.

The known locations in Illinois that will be closing are two Family Dollar stores in Peoria, Ill., according to the Peoria Journal Star.

Other cities with locations closing are Tallahassee, Fla., Clearwater, S.C., Wichita, Ks. and Middletown, N.J.

Most closing locations are offering 50% off discounts on products in-store.

To see more locations across the U.S. that are confirmed to close, visit here.