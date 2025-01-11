Chicago dog hotel offers a helping hand to evacuated Los Angeles pets

Wildfires have torn through the Los Angeles area, causing widespread destruction and unimaginable devastation.

Thousands lost everything, but it's not only humans losing their homes.

The Pasadena Humane Society in southern California took in more than 300 pets and animals left behind during evacuations so far. Many have burn injuries, and suffer from dehydration.

The shelter posted to Facebook, urging people to take their pets with them if they can during evacuations.

For anyone fleeing Los Angeles and seeking refuge in Chicago, a local dog hotel is stepping up to help.

"We really wanted to do what we could, even from all the way out here to help and collaboratively helping the national effort to help in the disaster over there," said Mariana Matias, the assistant general manager at DOG Hotel and Daycare in Chicago.

"I really feel for all of those people, I’ve seen those images and videos," Matias said.

DOG Hotel owner Bridget Lyons is in California working with a pet transportation company to evacuate pets from Los Angeles County. Meanwhile, her business in Chicago is offering three nights or five days of daycare at DOG's for anyone who traveled to Chicago to flee Los Angeles with their pets.

The offer also applies to any Chicago first responders heading to Los Angeles to help who need boarding for their dog.

“We’re hoping it can offer some stress relief while anyone who’s coming to Chicago is trying to acclimate in the city," Matias said.

Dogs can expect accommodations, play time, nap time, meals and cuddles at the hotel.

Anyone in need of service can contact DOG Hotel and Daycare for more information at 312-895-3777.