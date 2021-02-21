Chicago Deploys 200-Plus Plows in Preparation for Sunday Night Snow

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed more than 200 snow plows and salt spreaders Sunday evening with another round of snow slated to blanket the city and suburbs.

According to DSS, a total of 211 vehicles will respond to a series of light snow showers that could drop somewhere between 1-3 inches of snow on the region.

We have activated a Phase II, deploying 211 snow vehicles in response to the snow. We will focus on addressing snow along Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive to ensure they are safe and passable. Snow is expected through the morning commute. — StreetsandSan (@StreetsandSan) February 21, 2021

Salt spreaders will focus on addressing snow along Chicago’s arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to other roadways in the city, according to a news release.

Residents who need to travel are encouraged to slow down and drive according to weather conditions.