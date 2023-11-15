Chicago Chargers football aim to raise money to represent Midwest at Pop Warner Nationals

The Chicago Chargers football team, a nonprofit club for 14U athletes, is aiming to raise money to get the chance to represent the Midwest at their league's National championships at Disney World.

The Chargers are the State and Mid-America Pop Warner champions, earning the opportunity for 35 student-athletes to play on the national stage on Dec. 1.

"This type of opportunity, it's keeping us off the streets. Playing football, doing what we love and do best," athlete Ezran Johnson said.

The club is attempting to raise money via GoFundMe to send the team to Florida, a trip that for some team members would mean their first ride on an airplane.

For Javionta Hicks, the chance to play in Florida is the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I don't want to be around violence. I want to have a chance for my kids to be able to walk outside and not look over their shoulder and be able to know they're safe," Hicks said.

The program, which began 18 years ago, aims to provide a safe-haven for young student-athletes, using football to teach valuable life skills they can use on and off the field.

The Chargers are looking to raise $30,000 by Nov. 24, and are currently just under $10,000 short. Those interested in donating to the cause can do so here.