Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich Congratulates Biden, Harris on Inauguration

Cardinal Blase Cupich congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration Wednesday, calling for Catholics to pray for the country’s new leadership as the Biden administration begins.

Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history after John F. Kennedy, was sworn in Wednesday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, just two weeks after a violent riot took place at that very scene.

Cupich alluded to that riot in his letter Wednesday, saying that the peaceful transition to the Biden administration proves the “resilience” of American democracy.

Here is Cupich’s full letter:

"The Catholic community of the Archdiocese of Chicago joins our prayers with those of Pope Francis for the new president and first lady, vice president and second gentleman, and we extend our warmest wishes as they assume their new service to the nation.

“Only two weeks ago, the world watched as our democracy was attacked. Today, we proved its resilience. The new administration begins in a time of global pandemic, economic peril and deep division, when millions of our brothers and sisters have been brought low by illness, poverty and racism. We pray that the way forward will be inspired, as the Holy Father asked, by dreaming together.

“Just as they prayed together on inauguration day, we ask the leaders of our country to act together for the benefit of all its people. We implore that every life be valued, protected and nurtured as we rebuild a nation once again dedicated to its founding ideals of liberty and justice for all. Let us not fail in imagining a better future for all humanity and our common home and proceed, as President Biden said, with our whole soul in the task of making it real.”

Earlier Wednesday, Pope Francis had congratulated Biden on his inauguration.

"Under your leadership, may the American people continue to draw strength from the lofty political, ethical and religious values that have inspired the nation since its founding,” the pontiff said. “I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom, together with unfailing respect for the rights and dignity of every person, especially the poor, the vulnerable and those who have no voice."