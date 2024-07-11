Boil order lifted for parts of Chicago following water main break at century-old pumping station

A boil order was lifted early Thursday for some parts of Chicago following a high-pressure water main break at a 112-year-old pumping station earlier this week, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

The boil order has been lifted for Beverly, Morgan Pk., and Auburn Gresham. https://t.co/bKiBfuV8BF pic.twitter.com/m0qxOMlFPj — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) July 11, 2024

The break occurred Tuesday at the Roseland Pumping Station, with parts of Beverly, Morgan Park and Auburn Gresham impacted, the city said. All buildings and homes east of Sacramento Avenue, north of 119th Street, west of I-57, south of 87th Street, and southwest of Beverly Avenue were under the order.

"Residents should bring water to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure it's safe for consumption," the city said. "Boiled water may be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed."

The order applied to water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving water consumption, the city said.

Water for laundry, watering lawns, and taking showers do not need to be boiled, the city added.

According to the city, the order was rescinded after the Chicago Department of Water Management's water testing concluded the water was safe to drink.

Wednesday, long lines of cars wrapped around the block at Ridge Park, where free bottled water was given out to residents. By 12:30 p.m., the city had already gone through 1,000 cases of water.

"We can't use our fountain machine, obviously no washing dishes, no washing hands, no drinking water," Austyn Nuzzo, a manager at the restaurant Nicky's of Beverly said Wednesday.

"It really makes it difficult for the guys in the back. Obviously people aren't happy when they can't get their fountain drinks."