Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters as housing concerns linger

After several delays, more than two dozen migrants were evicted from shelters operated by the city of Chicago on Sunday. The evictions were part of Chicago's new 60-day limit on shelter stays, which does include a number of exemptions.

A total of 34 migrants, mostly men, were evicted from three shelters. After being evicted, a majority of the individuals were outside on the brisk and windy day.

In a news release Friday, Mayor Brandon Johnson said "Chicago’s limited resources cannot meet the full scale" of its New Arrivals Mission, adding the city is "constantly evaluating options that will lead to better care for all Chicagoans.”

The eviction policy has gotten pushback from advocates and aldermen who think it's not reasonable to expect new arrivals to find housing without jobs.

Ald. Andre Vasquez, who represents the city's 40th Ward, warns the city could see more tent encampments pop up around shelters. But according to Mayor Brandon Johnson's office, migrants who are forced out can always go to the back of the line and start over.

But as a result of new exemptions, families with children or people exposed to the recent measles outbreak can request an additional 30, 60 or even 90 days. About 4,500 individuals who were set to exit shelters in March, April, and May will have options for extensions, according to Johnson's office.

However, anyone staying in shelters must get the Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine in an effort to combat the outbreak.

With evictions slated to continue, many question how migrants can pay bills without legal work.

"It’s making sure folks who come here, like every generation, are able to work and become part of our nation."

More evictions are expected to be staggered across Chicago's shelters in the coming weeks. A total of 1,700 people could be evicted by May - with no clear answer on how they will pay rent or qualify for an apartment.



