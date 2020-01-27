Chicago Basketball Fans Remember Kobe Bryant Ahead of Bulls Game

Chicago basketball fans gathered outside the United Center Monday to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant ahead of Monday night's Chicago Bulls game.

The former Los Angeles Laker, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday in southern California. The NTSB has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

On Monday night, the LED signs outside the United Center were lit up in honor of the five-time NBA champion as fans painted messages in chalk while others lit candles in Bryant's honor.

Chicago resident Traci DeCarlo said once she learned of the crash, she couldn't stop crying.

"I was in shock... As a mother, and I feel for his wife and his children," DeCarlo said.

One couple even made it a priority to bring their kids to honor Bryant.

"We just king of looked at each other and teared up," said father of two, Sarath Gummadi. "We just grabbed out kids because once we found out he was with his daughter, it was even worse."

Additional tributes are expected in February when the NBA All-Star Game comes to Chicago, with the contest set for Feb. 16.