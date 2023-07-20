Chicago extends Barbie pop-up café ahead of movie premiere

Even though the 'Barbie' movie hasn't hit theaters just yet, Chicago's popular Barbie Café pop-up restaurant has already appeared to extend its run of dates.

Chicago's Malibu Barbie Café, which opened June 7 in the West Loop, serves up a menu of brunch, desserts and Barbie-themed drinks, according to event organizer Bucket Listers. It also has a variety of Barbie-themed photo opportunities including a full-sized Barbie doll box, a Malibu Barbie beach scene and a roller skating experience.

"As soon as you step into our trendy café, you’ll be transported to 1970s Malibu California with a sea of pop-timistic Barbie colors, laid-back beachy motifs, and lots of retro glam," the description of the event reads.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of The Malibu Barbie Café, a truly unique dining experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents,” Julie Freeland, senior director of location based entertainment at Mattel, said in a statement earlier this year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Tickets for the experience went on sale earlier this year, and include a 90-minute reservation, choice of entrée and side item. The pop-up restaurant, located at 324 S. Racine St., was originally slated to run through Sept. 15.

According to Bucket Listers, the end date is now listed as Oct. 15.

The 'Barbie' movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, premiers July 21.

Here's a glimpse into what the pop-up looks like.

Provided by Mattel The Barbie Malibu Pop-up Café in New York. The pop-up restaurant is coming to Chicago this summer.

The Barbie Malibu Pop-up Café in New York. The pop-up restaurant is coming to Chicago this summer.

Provided by Mattel The Barbie Malibu Pop-up Café in New York. The pop-up restaurant is coming to Chicago this summer.