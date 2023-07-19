‘Barbenheimer:' How to see both ‘Barbie' and ‘Oppenheimer' on their joint release date

Both "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" premiere this Thursday, with internet phenomenon “Barbenheimer” poking fun at their shared premiere date amid diametrically opposed genres.

"Oppenheimer" follows American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb in an R-rated film, while the PG-13 rated "Barbie" movie explores the self-discovery of childhood toy favorites Barbie and Ken.

Whether you want to start with a familiar favorite, or end on a more friendly note, there are numerous theatres where you can enjoy both movies – even back-to-back - on premiere day.

Barbie has a run time of one hour and 54 minutes, while Oppenheimer runs for three hours. Factored in with roughly 20 minutes of preview per movie, moviegoers interested in seeing both films are looking at over five hours and 40 minutes on the big screen.

Here are the theatres in Chicago where you can enjoy the juxtaposition of both films this Thursday:

AMC DINE-IN Block 37

Movie-goers looking for back-to-back movies can start with Oppenheimer at 5:00 p.m. and close out the night with Barbie’s 9:15 p.m. premiere time on July 20.

Those looking to start with Barbie can catch the 3:45 showing with Oppenheimer’s 7:00 p.m. show; 4:30 Barbie and 7:00 p.m. Oppenheimer; 6:30 Barbie and 9:00 p.m. Oppenheimer. A full list of AMC DINE-IN Block 37 movie times can be found below:

Oppenheimer: 5:00, 7:00, 9:00, 9:45 p.m.

Barbie: 3, 3:45, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:15, 8:15, 9:15, 10:00, 11:00 p.m.

Chicago Showplace ICON

If you're thinking about seeing Oppenheimer first, the 5:00 p.m. show allows viewers to make the 10:00 p.m. Barbie showing.

Those looking to start with Barbie, however, can catch the 4:00 p.m. show with Oppenheimer’s 9:00 p.m. showing or the 7:00 p.m. Barbie movie and 9:00 p.m. Oppenheimer film. A full list of Chicago Showplace ICON screenings can be found below:

Oppenheimer: 5:00, 6:15, 9:00 p.m.

Barbie: 4:00, 7:00, 10 p.m.

AMC DINE-IN 600 N. Michigan

Although there will not be enough time to see Oppenheimer and then Barbie on July 20 at the AMC DINE-IN 600 N. Michigan, viewers can catch Barbie at 4:00 p.m. before seeing Oppenheimer at 7:00 p.m. Additional showtimes can be found below:

Oppenheimer: 5:00, 7:00, 9:00 p.m.

Barb: 3:00, 4:00, 6:15, 7:15 p.m.

AMC River East 21

The 5:00 p.m. Oppenheimer showing allows Barbie fans to also catch the 8:30 p.m. Barbie film.

Movie-goers who want to end their evening with Oppenheimer can also make the 10:00 p.m. showing after Barbie's 7:10 p.m. showing. A full list of AMC River East 21 showtimes for the two movies can be found below:

Oppenheimer: 5:00, 6:00, 10:00 p.m.

Barbie: 3:00, 4:45, 5:50, 6:30, 7:10, 8:30, 9:50, 10:15 p.m.

AMC NEWCITY 14

Viewers can start their evening with the 7:00 p.m. Oppenheimer showing and still make the 10:30 p.m. Barbie movie on July 20.

However, those interest in seeing the Barbie movie first have a choice of seeing Barbie at 3:00 p.m. and Oppenheimer at 7:00 p.m. or Barbie at 6:30 p.m. and Oppenheimer at 9:00 p.m. Additional July 20 showtimes for the two movies are listed below:

Oppenheimer: 7:00, 5:00, 9:00 p.m.

Barbie: 3:00, 4:15, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:00, 8:15, 9:15, 9:45, 10:30 p.m.

Regal Webster Place:

The 5:00 p.m. Oppenheimer showing on July 20 also allows movie-goers to make the 9:20 p.m. Barbie movie.

Those looking to start with Barbie can see the 6:10 or 7:10 p.m. movie followed by Oppenheimer's 9:10 p.m. showing. A full list of Regal Webster Place's showings for the pair can be found below:

Oppenheimer: 5:00, 9:10 p.m.

Barbie: 3:10, 4:00, 6:10, 7:00, 9:20, 10:10 p.m.

Landmark Century Centre Cinema

Oppenheimer's 5:00 p.m. showing leaves just enough time for the 8:30 p.m. showing of Barbie on July 20 at the Landmark Century Centre Cinema.

Barbie's 3:00 p.m. movie time finishes with just a little under two hours before Oppenheimer's 7:00 p.m. show. Additional showtimes can be found below:

Oppenheimer: 5:00, 7:00 p.m.

Barbie: 3:00, 7:30, 8:30, 9:15 p.m.

Regal City North

Those looking to catch Oppenheimer and Barbie back-to-back can see the 5:00 p.m. showing before the 8:20 p.m. Barbie showtime.

Barbie can be caught first, however, at 3:10 p.m. followed by the 6:00 p.m. Oppenheimer showing, the 6:10 p.m. showing followed by Oppenheimer's 9:10 showing and the 7:10 p.m. show followed by Oppenheimer's 10:10 p.m. showing. A full list of showtimes at Regal City North can be found below:

Oppenheimer: 5:00, 6:00, 0:10, 10:10 p.m.

Barbie: 3:10, 4:10, 5:10, 6:10, 7:10, 8:20, 9:20, 10:20 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Wrigleyville

Oppenheimer's 5:00 p.m. showtime leaves just enough time to catch Barbie's 9:25 p.m. movie at the Alamo Drafthouse in Wrigleyville.

Barbie fans can catch the movie beforehand, however, at 3:05 p.m. following by the 6:30 p.m. Oppenheimer showing, and 6:15 p.m. followed by the 9:15 p.m. Oppenheimer movie. Additional showtimes for the pair can be found below:

Oppenheimer: 5:00, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.

Barbie: 3:05, 6:15, 7:15, 9:25, 10:25 p.m.

ACX Harper

While there is not enough time between Oppenheimer and Barbie to catch both at ACX Harper, those who are interested in one of the two can still see the movies premiere on July 20 at the times below:

Oppenheimer: 6:30 p.m.

Barbie: 4:00, 7:00 p.m.

AMC Galewood Crossings 14

The 5:00 p.m. Oppenheimer showing allows Barbie fans to still catch their movie at 8:30 p.m.

Those more interested in ending their night with Oppenheimer have several options, with Barbie at 3:00 p.m. and Oppenheimer at 6:30 p.m., Barbie at 4:30 p.m. and Oppenheimer at 7:30 p.m., Barbie at 6:00 p.m. and Oppenheimer at 9:00 p.m. and Barbie at 8:30 p.m. and Oppenheimer at 10:00 p.m. A full list of showtimes for July 20 can be found below:

Oppenheimer: 5:00, 6:30, 7:30, 9:00, 10:00 p.m.

Barbie: 3:00, 4:30, 6:00, 7:00, 8:30, 9:00, 9:30 p.m.

AMC Ford City

Oppenheimer's 5:00 p.m. showtime leave enough time to catch the 9:00 p.m. Barbie movie at AMC Ford City.

Fans of Barbie can also start their night with the 4:00 p.m. Barbie movie and 7:45 Oppenheimer showing, 6:00 p.m. Barbie showing and 9:00 p.m. Oppenheimer showtime and 7:00 p.m. Barbie showing and 10:00 p.m. Oppenheimer movie. Additional showtimes for July 20 can be found below:

Oppenheimer: 5:00, 7:45, 9:00, 10:00 p.m.

Barbie: 3:00, 4:00, 6:00, 7:00, 9:00, 10:00 p.m.